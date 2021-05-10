Justyn Ross on transfer rumors

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The college football offseason can be filled with wild rumors, especially with the transfer portal solidly in place.

Late on Sunday night, social media rumors orginating mostly from Alabama were saying that Clemson star receiver Justyn Ross might be transferring from Tiger Town.

However, through a Clemson spokesman on Monday morning, Ross says he has no idea from where the trade rumor came from.

"Slow day I see, I’m not transferring," Ross posted on Twitter.

According to sources, he is not in the transfer portal and hopes to be cleared for full contact in the next month or two.

Ross underwent surgery in June 2020 for a congenital fusion in his spine and missed the 2020 football season.

In 2019, He totaled 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per catch.

He averaged 21.7 yards per reception as a freshman, tallying 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

