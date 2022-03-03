Justyn Ross on his health status at NFL Combine

Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross spoke to the media Wednesday at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Ross updated his health status after missing the final three games of his junior season with a stress fracture in his foot.

"I feel like I'm back to the old me," Ross said.

Ross has been medically cleared for the NFL combine but won't participate during on-field drills. However, he will do the bench press and conduct interviews with prospective teams.

"I'm going to do the bench, so they're going to be able to see my strength and see what I can do pushing weight-wise," he said. "But as far as everything else, it's going to be at Pro Day. They're going to be able to see everything there."

Clemson's Pro Day is on March 17.

"I really don't try to worry about it too much," Ross said about his draft status. "I know somebody's going to take a chance on getting me, and it's going to be worth their while."

"I feel like I can go through the roof just because of my ability and my size and everything that I come with."

Ross was asked which attributes of his best translate to the NFL.

"Route-running, hands, strength, and size," he answered.

In 2021, he had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns over 471 snaps in 10 games.

He had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over 39 career games during his Clemson career.

