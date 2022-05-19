Jimbo Fisher says he is done with Nick Saban: "Some people think they're God"

Things are getting heated in this NIL environment.

On Wednesday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban called out fellow SEC school Texas A&M for buying their top-ranked signing class.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told the audience. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher heard the accusatory comments and fired back at Saban with a fiery press conference this morning.

"It's despicable that we have to sit here at this level of ball and say these things to defend the people of this organization, the kids, 17-year-old kids and their families," Fisher said. "It's amazing. Some people think they're God. Go dig into how 'God' did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don't want to know."

"We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody that's ever coached with him," he said. "You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable; it really is."

Fisher added that Bobby Bowden was a coach that he really respected and learned from, not Saban.

"You coach with people, like Bobby Bowden, and learn how to do things," said. "You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There's a reason I ain't went back and worked for him. With opportunities. Don't want to be associated with him."

“You can call me anything you want," he said. "But I don’t cheat, and I don’t lie. If you did, my old man slapped me across the face. Maybe someone should have slapped him (Saban)."

Fisher went on to say that his team has never broken any rules or bought a player.

"You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families that they broke state laws, that we bought every player in this group," Fisher said. "We never bought anybody. No rules were broken, nothing was done wrong. These families, it's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way or things don't go his way."

Things should get very interesting in this rivalry as we are only 142 days until Texas A&M visits Alabama on October 8.

