Jaguars, rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne still working on contracts

Training camp starts later this month for the Jacksonville Jaguars and they haven't signed their two Clemson rookies yet.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Jaguars and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence haven't "found a sweet spot" on contract talks.

"They haven’t relented on wanting the offset language in the deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of the Jaguars, per WJXT. "So that could mean that this takes a little bit of time for them to come to an agreement. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick behind him with the Jets, he’s waiting as well. So, those dominoes will fall into place, but it could just be closer to training camp.”

The Jaguars haven't sealed the deal for fellow rookies Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell and Walker Little either.

Per Spotrac, Lawrence is in a trio of three QBs from the top of the 2021 draft not to sign yet, with picks 4-12 and all but five more of the first round with deals locked in now. Lawrence is expected to sign a $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus.

Etienne's deal should be worth $12.9 million with a $6.7 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati Bengals second-round offensive tackle pick Jackson Carman signed a $7.4 million deal ($2.8 million signing bonus) and Kansas City Chiefs fifth-rounder Cornell Powell signed a $3.7 million contract ($240K signing bonus). Green Bay Packers third-round pick Amari Rodgers has not signed yet either, reportedly ($4.9 million projected deal/$900K signing bonus).

Jaguars training camp starts on July 27.