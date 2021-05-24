Jaguars had Alabama WR with same draft grade as Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, May 24, 2021, 12:36 PM
Lawrence had an 8.0 draft grade by the Jaguars
Lawrence had an 8.0 draft grade by the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, more noteworthy Jaguars news is coming out from the recent draft.

General manager Trent Baalke, head coach Coach Urban Meyer, and owner Shad Khan were featured in a short video, 'The Hunt', about the process of selecting Lawrence.

The video showed different draft grades that the organization had for several prospects.

Surprisingly, they had former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with an 8.0 draft grade which was the same as Lawrence.

The Jaguars had former Clemson running back Travis Etienne with a 7.0 draft grade who they ended up selecting with the No. 25 overall pick.

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had a grade of 7.0 by the Jaguars, so it appears he was never taken seriously by the Jaguars as a No. 1 overall type player.

Here is the full draft video:

