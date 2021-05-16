Jaguars being very cautious with Trevor Lawrence at rookie mini-camp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still on track to be 100 percent healthy by the first regular game of the 2021 season.

Lawrence has been rehabbing his non-throwing shoulder for the last three months from his surgery (labrum).

Head coach Urban Meyer is trying to take every precaution to protect his franchise quarterback's health.

"The No. 1 issue is falling," Meyer said to the media via Zoom on Saturday. "He can't hand off right now. He can't take a direct snap from under center. So we're just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now."

Lawrence is not allowed to be hit or touched right now as well on a throwing limit of around 30 or 40 passes.

We can't have (him) on the ground. That's the biggest thing. We've got to keep people away from him. The pitch count's not as big as the fact of keeping him upright."

Lawrence told reporters that he feels great out on the practice field the first two days.

"I want to get out there and just throw and go, but I think it's better for me in the long run just to take it slow and get acclimated just because I'm still recovering," Lawrence said. "It's feeling great. No complaints. I'm making great progress but still just got to be smart and take it easy. But yeah, I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it at around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warm-up. So, keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good."

Lawrence understands that he needs to continue to progress with his health to get ready for his first pro season.

"Got full range of motion pretty much," he said. "Need to work on it a little bit, but I'm feeling great, so we're taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I'm good come Game 1."