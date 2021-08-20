Hunter Renfrow reportedly outplayed Pro-Bowler Jalen Ramsey in practice, Ramsey denies it
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, August 20, 2021, 8:58 AM
Renfrow is now the 'slot machine' (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)
Renfrow is now the 'slot machine' (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)

Wednesday's joint practice against the Rams and Raiders was very newsworthy as Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly was very impressive against pro-bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to reports, Renfrow made several plays against him, including a nice catch along the sideline.

Renfrow has plenty of confidence after performing well against one of the game's best defenders.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself. And that’s the beauty of it — if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL because he’s one of the best. And that’s how I approach it,” Renfrow said. “And he got me a few times today, and so hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

Ramsey doesn't believe that Renfrow got the best of him.

“I can’t believe that ‘y’all’ believe half the bs that people say for clicks,” Ramsey posted on Twitter. “Y’all gotta know at this point & do better than that lol It’s all love, I ain’t gon pop my shit, but just know, I’m really the chosen one! Thank you, God.

“Y’all enjoy y’all day tho, because I know I am lol,” Ramsey added with another tweet. “Even the haters, I still hope you enjoy ya day & go make some money.”

Ramsey commented the following after taking time to review the practice video.

"I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me," Ramsey said. "I still can't find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times. But sure. He had one good catch on me yesterday."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has confidence in Renfrow as they head into another season as teammates.

"Jalen is one of, if not the best corner in the NFL," Carr said. "So, I think that gives us a lot of confidence in Hunter. It gives me the confidence to know that he can beat good corners.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Cam Newton, former Clemson DB exchange barbs during preseason action
Cam Newton, former Clemson DB exchange barbs during preseason action
Clemson men's basketball announces two new hires
Clemson men's basketball announces two new hires
Some details emerging from upcoming ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
Some details emerging from upcoming ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
Hunter Renfrow reportedly outplayed Pro-Bowler Jalen Ramsey in practice, Ramsey denies it
Hunter Renfrow reportedly outplayed Pro-Bowler Jalen Ramsey in practice, Ramsey denies it
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest