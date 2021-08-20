Hunter Renfrow reportedly outplayed Pro-Bowler Jalen Ramsey in practice, Ramsey denies it

Tony Crumpton

Wednesday's joint practice against the Rams and Raiders was very newsworthy as Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly was very impressive against pro-bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to reports, Renfrow made several plays against him, including a nice catch along the sideline.

Renfrow has plenty of confidence after performing well against one of the game's best defenders.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself. And that’s the beauty of it — if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL because he’s one of the best. And that’s how I approach it,” Renfrow said. “And he got me a few times today, and so hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

Renfrow compliments and respects Ramsey. Be careful of headlines out of context. Ramsey the best! #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/dMupCGpICV — RAMZILLA (@elitster) August 19, 2021

Ramsey doesn't believe that Renfrow got the best of him.

“I can’t believe that ‘y’all’ believe half the bs that people say for clicks,” Ramsey posted on Twitter. “Y’all gotta know at this point & do better than that lol It’s all love, I ain’t gon pop my shit, but just know, I’m really the chosen one! Thank you, God.

“Y’all enjoy y’all day tho, because I know I am lol,” Ramsey added with another tweet. “Even the haters, I still hope you enjoy ya day & go make some money.”

Ramsey commented the following after taking time to review the practice video.

"I guess some of their media thought that Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me," Ramsey said. "I still can't find the plays. I done watched the film twice and I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times. But sure. He had one good catch on me yesterday."

Jalen Ramsey’s reaction to some of the comments about him he saw trending on social media after yesterday’s practice - including his efforts to set the record straight and adds no disrespect to Renfrow, who he says is a good player: pic.twitter.com/TBPq3YjCMM — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 19, 2021

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has confidence in Renfrow as they head into another season as teammates.

"Jalen is one of, if not the best corner in the NFL," Carr said. "So, I think that gives us a lot of confidence in Hunter. It gives me the confidence to know that he can beat good corners.