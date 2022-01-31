Hunter Renfrow officially named to first Pro Bowl
2022 Jan 31
Renfrow has gone from a walk-on role at Clemson to being honored as one of the sport's best receivers (USA TODAY Sports photo/Kirby Lee).
Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was selected to join the AFC roster in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday – his first Pro Bowl nod and the first for a Raiders wideout since 2016. Renfrow will be replacing Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who is not participating due to injury.

The selection comes after what has been a breakout third season. "The Slot Machine" set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

