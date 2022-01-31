|
Hunter Renfrow officially named to first Pro Bowl
|2022 Jan 31, Mon 09:39-
Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was selected to join the AFC roster in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday – his first Pro Bowl nod and the first for a Raiders wideout since 2016. Renfrow will be replacing Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who is not participating due to injury.
The selection comes after what has been a breakout third season. "The Slot Machine" set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.
Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.
Hunter Renfrow has the @Raiders in Baltimore territory.— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2021
??: #BALvsLV on ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/NS3IxESidh pic.twitter.com/MKJ50HYqvX
Hunter Renfrow is too good at the goal line.@Raiders lead 26-14. #RaiderNation— NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022
??: #LACvsLV on NBC
??: https://t.co/ApuDpKzsOv pic.twitter.com/Bi3LqUJsqt
PUT HUNTER RENFROW AT DB ??— FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 5, 2021
(via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/IME7ETprIn
Hunter Renfrow WOW ?? @renfrowhunter @Raiders pic.twitter.com/gwlifDtuBM— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 14, 2021