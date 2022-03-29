Hunter Renfrow makes 'way-too-early' ranking for top upcoming NFL free agents
Renfrow could be making a lot of money on his next contract. (USA TODAY Sports-Orlando Ramirez)
Renfrow could be making a lot of money on his next contract. (USA TODAY Sports-Orlando Ramirez)

Hunter Renfrow has made quite the splash in his first three seasons as a pro -- and he could be paid handsomely for that performance in the not-too-distant future.

ESPN projected an early, early ranking of the top free agents to come in 2023 ($) and Renfrow ranked 18th, behind the likes of Lamar Jackson, teammate Derek Carr and Tom Brady.

"We can argue about the value of a slot receiver on the open market. Everyone thinks they can find someone to run those routes," ESPN's Kevin Seifert said, "and there is a wide variety of thought about what type of player to put in that position. But for those who want a profile in the mold of Wes Welker, Julian Edelman or Randall Cobb, Renfrow appears to be next up. He caught 103 passes last season and is every bit as quick and tough as those who have paved the way at this spot."

Renfrow was picked for the Pro Bowl after posting career highs in catches (103), yards (1,038) and touchdowns (9) last season, also adding 303 punt return yards and a couple of solo tackles.

After a stellar Clemson career, Renfrow has totaled 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 scores over three seasons as a pro.

Renfrow's rookie contract went for $2.4 million with a $316,948 signing bonus. Fellow fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling, in the draft class before, just signed a three-year and $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs with fewer receiving yards over four seasons than Renfrow currently.

