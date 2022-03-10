Hunter Renfrow living in Swinney’s basement while in Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A Clemson favorite is back in Tiger Town.

Las Vegas Raiders standout receiver Hunter Renfrow has been back in his old collegiate stomping grounds watching practice on Monday and Wednesday.

However, no Airbnb or hotel room for the Renfrows as they are staying at Dabo Swinney's home in Clemson.

"He's staying in my basement," Swinney said following Wednesday's practice to the media. "He and (wife) Cami and baby Collins have been in my basement since Sunday, so they're hanging out with us. We played basketball till 11 o'clock the other night. For the record, me and Dillon, one of the guys, took he and Will (Swinney) down. Just for the record, two-on-two, that is an absolute fact. He wasn't real happy about that."

Swinney shared that Renfrow spoke to the team Wednesday and now is headed on a well-deserved family trip to Disney World.

"It's been great to see him and spend some time with him," Swinney said. "He spoke to the team, actually Wednesday. Came to practice Monday, came to practice Wednesday, said a few words to the guys. I think he will go down to Disney tomorrow for a couple of days. He's going to come back here Sunday, Monday. I think his quarterback, Carr, is coming in maybe Sunday to spend the day in Clemson. So, always good to see those guys."