Houston Police Department announces investigation of Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 3, Sat 09:54
Watson is being investigated by the Houston Police (Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports)
21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday night that a police report has been filed against Watson.

"Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process," the department posted on social media.

Deshaun Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin said that Watson will fully cooperate with the police.

“We welcome this long-overdue development,” Hardin responded in a statement. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

