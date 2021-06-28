|
Herbstreit leaving Clemson football team
|Monday, June 28, 2021, 1:22 PM-
Some roster news as we tick down to the start of the 2021 football season.
Clemson walk-on Jake Herbstreit is stepping away from football to pursue other interests according to a school spokesman.
Herbstreit has been shadowing the Clemson creative media group recently and could have a future in media, like his famous announcer father, Kirk.
In 2020, Herbstreit was a scout team safety that didn't appear in a game.
His redshirt freshman season, he played in four games back in 2019.
Jake's brother Tye is still on the team as he is a redshirt sophomore receiver.
