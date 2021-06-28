Herbstreit leaving Clemson football team

TigerNet Staff by

Some roster news as we tick down to the start of the 2021 football season.

Clemson walk-on Jake Herbstreit is stepping away from football to pursue other interests according to a school spokesman.

Herbstreit has been shadowing the Clemson creative media group recently and could have a future in media, like his famous announcer father, Kirk.

In 2020, Herbstreit was a scout team safety that didn't appear in a game.

His redshirt freshman season, he played in four games back in 2019.

Jake's brother Tye is still on the team as he is a redshirt sophomore receiver.