Halftime stats for Clemson-Georgia
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 4, Sat 21:30
DJU threw for 89 yards in the first half (Jim Dedmon - USA Today Sports)
Georgia is up 7-0 against Clemson on Saturday night.

Clemson has only 1 rushing yard and 90 total yards while Georgia has 105 total yards including 42 rushing yards.

D.J. Uiagalelei has completed 10 out of 20 passes for 89 yards and an interception for a pick-six.

Clemson had the longest scoring streak in the first half with 143 straight games scoring but that was snapped tonight with the zero points in the first half.

Check out the full halftime stats:

