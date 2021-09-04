Halftime stats for Clemson-Georgia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Georgia is up 7-0 against Clemson on Saturday night.

Clemson has only 1 rushing yard and 90 total yards while Georgia has 105 total yards including 42 rushing yards.

D.J. Uiagalelei has completed 10 out of 20 passes for 89 yards and an interception for a pick-six.

Clemson had the longest scoring streak in the first half with 143 straight games scoring but that was snapped tonight with the zero points in the first half.

Check out the full halftime stats: