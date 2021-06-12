Georgia WR reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Robertson will look for playing time elsewhere (Brett Davis - USA Today Sports)
Georgia senior wide receiver Demetris Robertson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

In 2020, he had 12 receptions for 110 yards.

He had 30 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

Overall, he had 42 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns the last two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Georgia already lost standout receiver George Pickens to an ACL injury in March, so Robertson leaving certainly doesn't help things.

However, the Bulldogs still have LSU transfer TE/WR Arik Gilbert, Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith, and Adonai Mitcher to get snaps at receiver.

Clemson and Georgia will face off in Charlotte on September 4.

