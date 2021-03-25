Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer gets funny surprise from Clemson

New Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer is preparing for his first season leading the South Carolina football program. It's a tough place to win as South Carolina has won more than eight games in a season only seven times in school history. Beamer shared on social media Wednesday night that he got a surprise when he went to check his mailbox in his new home. "Bought a house in Columbia," he posted. "Just went to check the mail, and this was in the mailbox (Clemson charitable contribution material) ...Yeah, I think you guys are going to have to count me OUT this year." It appears that he got some Clemson mail from the former owners of the property, or possibly the folks at Clemson have no idea who Beamer is, or just maybe it was a solid troll job.

The marketing pamphlet, I believe, was to invest in an IRA qualified charitable distribution gift to Clemson University.

Bought a house in Columbia ....Just went to check the mail and this was in the mailbox ...



Yeah, I think you guys are going to have to count me OUT this year ??#ForeverToThee ???? pic.twitter.com/sWweO0ETpD — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) March 24, 2021