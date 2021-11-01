|
Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-UConn
|Monday, November 1, 2021, 11:37 AM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 13.
Thursday, Nov. 11
North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 13
Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network
Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
Miami at Florida State
Notre Dame at Virginia
NC State at Wake Forest
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 6.
All times are Eastern.
