|
Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
|Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:38 PM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.
Friday, Nov. 26
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 27
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
Wake Forest at Boston College
Kentucky at Louisville
Pitt at Syracuse
Virginia Tech at Virginia
Tags: Clemson Football