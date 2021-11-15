Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
by - Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:38 PM
Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27.

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Wake Forest at Boston College

Kentucky at Louisville

Pitt at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Tickets are down to $52 on stubhub. Let’s just
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Thanks, Schedulers ... now we have to endure the never-
 CUTiger1989®
spacer WCCP will be streaming at my house.
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Re: WCCP will be streaming at my house.
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: WCCP will be streaming at my house. No good option here
 74TIGER
spacer If?***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer I've watched several SECN Primetime games
 ClemfanWV
spacer as long as we win, I don't care what time or what channel we
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 grrowl
spacer I am sure a lot of birds will be flying ... and I don't mean
 CUTiger1989®
spacer SEC Network???!!!
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: SEC Network???!!!
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Tiger_swimmer, your image of choice is
 Spillerfan
spacer Found one^^^^^^^***
 boricuatiger
spacer Spiillerfan, your presidential choice is a disgrace to our
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Read it and weep, fool.
 Spillerfan
spacer Thanks for your input, fool.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: Tiger_swimmer, your image of choice is
 Wood Potter
spacer SEC network, Yay!
 Ucel74
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 TigerTown
spacer Re: Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 gcs3tigers
spacer AGAIN!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 tigerforlife28
spacer Re: Get youtube tv or hulu, cheaper than cable.***
 Ucel74
spacer Well that gives some of the injured players a few more hours
 tigerdrummer®
spacer So we have to subscribe to the SEC Network
 Spillerfan
spacer Deer Lowered, all those battery throwing maroons will have
 76er®
spacer Total bull----, but absolutely 100% predictable. S Car has
 surroundedtiger
spacer Looks like Cootlumbia's finest gonna be really busy that night...***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 tigered1®
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest