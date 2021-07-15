FOX Carolina to air two Jacksonville Jaguars preseason games
by - Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:41 PM
FOX Carolina (WHNS) will air two Jacksonville Jaguars preseason games for the upcoming season. This will give viewers an opportunity to see former Clemson players Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence take their first snaps in the NFL.

Game 1 (Preseason Game # 1) – Saturday, August 14th vs. Cleveland Browns (7pm)

Game 2 (Preseason Game # 3) – Sunday, August 29th @ Dallas Cowboys (1pm)

FOX Carolina will also air 13 regular season Carolina Panthers games for the upcoming season.

