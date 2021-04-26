Four Tigers make final NFL.com top-100 prospects list

TigerNet Staff by

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his final top-150 prospects list Monday for this week's NFL draft (April 29-May 1).

Trevor Lawrence of course leads the way ahead of his Clemson-first, No. 1 NFL draft selection to come Thursday.

"Overall, Lawrence is ready to start right away, and he has the tools to ultimately emerge as a top-five player at his position," Jeremiah said.

Also in the top-20 is Travis Etienne, who moved up to No. 19.

"Etienne is a compact, muscled-up running back with outstanding burst and balance," Jeremiah said. "He's at his best as a one-cut runner, putting his foot in the ground and exploding up the field. He isn't overly elusive in the hole, but he hits it at full speed and absorbs contact while keeping his balance. He has plenty of speed to capture the edge on outside runs. He rarely loses a foot race once he gets into the open field. He is very valuable in the passing game, too."

Next among Tigers is No. 80 overall Amari Rodgers, who has drawn second and third-round projections.

Offensive tackle Jackson Carman rounds out the Tigers in the top-100 with a No. 96 ranking.

The NFL draft will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network starting Thursday at 8 p.m., continuing with rounds 2-3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.