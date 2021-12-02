Four-star athlete picks up Clemson offer
by - Thursday, December 2, 2021, 3:04 PM

Four-star 2023 Tampa, Florida athlete Lewis Carter announced a Clemson offer while the Tiger coaches did a Sunshine State recruiting trip on Thursday.

"Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson," Carter said on Twitter.

Carter holds close to 30 offers already, including Georgia, Auburn and Florida as well.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 athlete and No. 107 overall for the 2023 class (247Sports).

His 2021 stats include an interception, 66 tackles (2 sacks) and 394 rushing yards (5 TDs)

