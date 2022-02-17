Four new Clemson pros make top-100 NFL players ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus’ top-101 players for this past season saw four new former Clemson Tigers in the group.

Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell led the way with a top-50 spot (47), grading out at 82.7 over 1,023 snaps.

“A season ago, Terrell was a struggling rookie cornerback, but he is now an All Pro-caliber player despite the defense having little in the way of quality around him,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Terrell allowed just 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, resulting in a 47.5 passer rating. He surrendered only 200 yards all season long, a figure some cornerbacks gave up in a single game during the season.”

Super Bowl participants Tee Higgins (64) and DJ Reader (87) also made the list.

“But for the occasional game in which he failed to make an impact, D.J. Reader was excellent this season,” Monsoon said. “He put up 28 defensive stops and 29 pressures, and was particularly good in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans in a game that was balanced on a knife-edge and run defense was a key differentiator.”

Higgins capped his season with four catches for 100 yards over the first three quarters of the Super Bowl defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

Christian Wilkins (72) put together an outstanding season in south Florida as well with the Miami Dolphins.

“Seen as a big run-stuffing specialist, Wilkins enjoyed the best season of his career for Miami when it came to rushing the passer,” Monsoon said. “He registered 31 pressures and recorded a 70.4 pass-rushing grade, both career-best marks. His run defense was also excellent — but that was more expected. He racked up 43 defensive stops overall and played 734 snaps for the Dolphins up front.”

Of note, three entrants from last year did not make the same list in 2021, with Houston's Deshaun Watson (6) out for the season, Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins injured (36) and Atlanta's Grady Jarrett (89) not making the cut.