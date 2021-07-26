Four Clemson defenders named to major award watch lists

TigerNet Staff by

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector have been named on the watch list for the collegiate Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker).

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association also announced Monday that Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and Clemson safety Nolan Turner have been named on the watch list for the Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back).

Skalski is a returning team captain who enters 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,222 snaps over 56 games (25 starts) in his career.

Spector who shined in his first year in a starting role in 2020 and enters 2021 credited with 125 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 863 snaps over 42 games (11 starts).

Booth enters 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

Turner, a second-team All-American last season, enters his bonus year of eligibility in 2021 credited with 190 tackles (11.5 for loss), 17 passes broken up, six interceptions returned 76 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 1,537 snaps over 55 career games (15 starts).