Former Tigers coach thanks "special place" Clemson

Former Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates took the time to thank the Clemson community on Sunday.

Bates made a surprise exit for Oklahoma in a co-defensive coordinator role this past week after recently being promoted to assistant head coach by the Tigers.

Bates came to Clemson from Jacksonville State of the FCS level previously.

"Thank you Clemson Family for 5 great seasons!" Bates said on Twitter. "It's been a joy for me and my family. I'd like to thank Dabo Swinney for the opportunity to coach at a place like Clemson. I am grateful and appreciative and look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come.

"To all of my players, I love you. I will miss every single one of you. You are family to me and I will cherish the moments and memories we shared. I appreciate all of the work you guys put in; your E.D.G.E. (Every Down Great Effort)...don't ever forget it! I know that our bond will stand the test of time.

"Clemson has been a special place to raise my family and we will miss the people that make up the culture. I've grown so much here and I am thankful for this opportunity to grow. God bless and all the best!"

Clemson replaced Bates with former Tigers defensive standout Nick Eason this week, who is coming to town after one season as defensive line coach with Auburn and a number of NFL coaching stops beforehand.