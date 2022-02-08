Former Tiger wins Maxwell Football Club Legends award

Maxwell Football Club Director, Mark Wolpert, announced that Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame defensive back Brian Dawkins has been selected as the winner of the 17th MFC/Harrah’s Legends Award.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Dawkins out of Clemson in the second round, 61st overall, of the 1996 NFL Draft. Over the next 16 seasons, Dawkins exuded excellence on the field as he quickly became one of the most accomplished safeties in the league.

Dawkins started 13 of the 14 games he played in during his rookie season as he became a vital member of the Eagles defense. In his first professional season, he earned 74 tackles (53 solo), three interceptions, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He went on to lead Philadelphia in interceptions the following two years (1997-98) and earned a team tackle title in 2002.

From 2001-04, Dawkins led the Eagles defensive that was vital to four NFC championship game appearances. The Eagles fell short each year until 2004 when they blazed through the playoffs and beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-10 in the NFC championship. Philadelphia then faced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX as Dawkins made his only Super Bowl appearance.

After 13 seasons with the Eagles and five team Defensive MVP Awards, Dawkins was signed by Denver as an unrestricted free agent shortly after the conclusion of the 2008 season. Dawkins still holds several Eagles team records, including being tied for the most career interceptions (34).

His success continued in Denver. Dawkins posted remarkable stats on the field and he also received the Denver Broncos Ed Block Courage Award in 2009.

In all, Dawkins played 224 career games with the Eagles (1996-2008) and the Broncos (2009-2011). He amassed a total of 1,131 tackles (895 solo), intercepted 37 passes which he returned for 513 yards and two touchdowns, recorded 26 sacks, and made 19 fumble recoveries.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Dawkins was named All-Pro and All-NFC five times. In addition to being named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Dawkins is a member of the Eagles 75th Anniversary Team and the Exclusive NFL Defensive Club (players with at least 35 career interceptions and 20 career sacks).

Often the underdog and challenged by mental health struggles early in his career, Dawkins could have easily been pulled down the wrong path. Instead, the guiding presence of his family, friends and faith served as a constant beacon of light along his path to becoming one of the most feared competitors in the National Football League and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dawkins will be honored Friday, March 18, 2022 at the 85thMaxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. Also receiving awards at this event will be Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts (Bert Bell Award), Zach Taylor – Cincinnati Bengals (Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award), Bryce Young – Alabama (Maxwell Award), Jordan Davis – Georgia (Chuck Bednarik Award), Pat Narduzzi – University of Pittsburgh (Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year Award), Kenny Pickett (University of Pittsburgh – FBS) and Forrest Rhyne (Villanova – FCS) (The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award), and Brock Bowers – Georgia (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award), Dave Aranda – Baylor University (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award) Nicholas Singleton (Governor Mifflin HS – Penn State) and Mykel Williams (Hardaway HS – University of Georgia) as the MFC/ADIDAS National High School Players of the Year.

Tickets for the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala are available for purchase on the Club’s website https://maxwellfootballclub.org/purchase-tickets/ or by calling 215-643-3833.

Questions concerning any of the Maxwell Football Club’s awards or programs can be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert at info@maxwellfootballclub.org.

About the Maxwell Football Club

The Maxwell Football Club (MFC) was founded in 1935 and is a registered 501c3 Non-Profit Corporation. The MFC promotes and recognizes excellence at all levels of football from youth leagues through the professional ranks. Each year the MFC offers programs which focus on player and coach development, safety, and player wellness. The Club also presents many of the premiere awards in the football world each year. Membership is open and additional information on the Club can be found at www.maxwellfootballclub.org.