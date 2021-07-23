Former Tiger rounds out Clemson's NFL draft signings

All of Clemson's 2021 NFL draftees are signed after the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms on the signing of third-round selection Amari Rodgers on Friday.

The deal is slated to be worth $4.9 million with $924K guaranteed.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native and All-ACC standout has already garnered praise from his new coaches.

"I think without a doubt he's going to do some cool things for us this upcoming year," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said via Packers.com. "He's not intimidated by what we're handing to him. He's a student of the game and you can see that. He's got a natural feel to the game in these limited reps. I think that's only going to develop with time and I'm excited about the progress that he's making."

Rodgers credited his time as a Tiger for hitting the pros ready to go.

"Just being able to come from Clemson and how they coached me there, teaching me details in the game," Rodgers told Green Bay media recently. "Everything I learned at Clemson, I just roll with it. Just standing on it once I got here and started to learn the offense here. Just putting things that tied to Clemson's offense to this offense and just helping that remind me...

"So I feel like just from Clemson -- coming from such a great program with coach (Dabo) Swinney and those guys, I feel like they prepared me for this moment."

Packers training camp starts next week on the 28th.

Former Tiger teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne signed with the Jaguars earlier this month to join earlier signings from Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell.

