Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, November 5, 2021, 2:12 PM
Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'

Former Clemson defensive lineman Jock McKissic played football for the Tigers from 2005-2008 and was named a team captain his senior season.

During his collegiate career, he had 68 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Since his football career ended, he's been busy with acting roles in television and film including parts in Necessary Roughness, Greenleaf, Blindspot, 24:Legacy, Saints and Sinners, Nashville, The Quad, Quantico, and others.

Now he is going to be guest-starring as Corey Wagner tonight on the popular CBS show SWAT.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
Clemson softball's 2022 schedule unveiled
Clemson softball's 2022 schedule unveiled
Louisville giving away Clemson tickets for perfect football attendance
Louisville giving away Clemson tickets for perfect football attendance
5-star Clemson QB commit 'ready to go' for return from injury
5-star Clemson QB commit 'ready to go' for return from injury
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest