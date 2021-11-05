Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson defensive lineman Jock McKissic played football for the Tigers from 2005-2008 and was named a team captain his senior season.

During his collegiate career, he had 68 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Since his football career ended, he's been busy with acting roles in television and film including parts in Necessary Roughness, Greenleaf, Blindspot, 24:Legacy, Saints and Sinners, Nashville, The Quad, Quantico, and others.

Now he is going to be guest-starring as Corey Wagner tonight on the popular CBS show SWAT.

Thank you Mrs. Poole! Love you guys!?????? https://t.co/QSHkSZWsli — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) November 5, 2021