Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
Friday, November 5, 2021
Former Clemson defensive lineman Jock McKissic played football for the Tigers from 2005-2008 and was named a team captain his senior season.
During his collegiate career, he had 68 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Since his football career ended, he's been busy with acting roles in television and film including parts in Necessary Roughness, Greenleaf, Blindspot, 24:Legacy, Saints and Sinners, Nashville, The Quad, Quantico, and others.
Now he is going to be guest-starring as Corey Wagner tonight on the popular CBS show SWAT.
