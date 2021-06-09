Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to join him on new team
by - Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 3:19 PM
Watson seems to have a team in mind. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Watson seems to have a team in mind. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Houston Texans again, and according to one former teammate, he has his heart set on a certain destination.

Former Houston teammate Kareem Jackson has played for the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons and re-signed with them for this season, and Jackson says Watson was clear that he wants to be teammates again in Denver.

"I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson told former NFL player Aqib Talib on his "Catchin' Fades" podcast, per ESPN. "I've been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he's been telling me is like, 'Jack, just tell 'em, like, that's where I want to be.' ... He's like, 'I want to be in Denver.'"

"Listen man, tell them I want to be in Denver," Jackson said Watson told him.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport disputed the notion in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"Deshaun Watson has been getting recruited by former teammates and countless players across the NFL, and he remains open to several options, including the Broncos," Rapoport said. "But I don’t believe Denver is 'where he wants to be.' Just one possible spot."

Outside of trade talk, Watson's offseason has been marked with a wave of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior allegations that were combined into a lawsuit that is still pending. The NFL has acknowledged the news but hasn't said what punishment, if any, could come down for the 2021 season. ESPN reported previously that Watson will not be deposed for the court case until February 2022.

For any number of reasons then, Watson did not show up for Houston's voluntary organized team activities recently. Houston announced on Wednesday that they had canceled mandatory minicamp later this month, which would have resulted in fines for Watson not showing up.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson OL hired as offensive line coach
Former Clemson OL hired as offensive line coach
WATCH: Trevor and Marissa Lawrence wedding reception highlights with Dabo Swinney, teammates
WATCH: Trevor and Marissa Lawrence wedding reception highlights with Dabo Swinney, teammates
Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to join him on new team
Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to join him on new team
Clemson leads four ACC teams in FOX Sports Top 25
Clemson leads four ACC teams in FOX Sports Top 25
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest