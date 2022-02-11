Former star Clemson WR says season-ending injury was a "wake-up call"

DeAndre Hopkins faced longterm injury issues for the first time in his career this past season after suffering a knee injury. He gave an update on his return to the field while in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week.

"It's doing good. Been rehabbing pretty heavy. Can't complain," Hopkins told a local Arizona TV stadion. "In football, you have to move the page fast. I would say a couple days after obviously it sucked the guys went out without me. I was moreso hurt that I couldn't go out and help them."

Hopkins' season was cut short in mid-December and he finished with 64 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games.

The three-time All-Pro had played at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.

"It was very unusual," Hopkins said of missing action. "It was a great experience though. It was a wake-up call for me to take care of the body and do certain things as you're getting older. I'm going into year 10, so for me it was something that's going to motivate me to do better next year. Hopefully I'm better than I ever was in year 10."

Watch more below: