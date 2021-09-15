Former NFL player analyzes "growing pains" with Uiagalelei leading Clemson offense

247Sports did a deep dive this week into Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's start as a passer through two games this season.

The article cites a Pro Football Focus passer grade through the Georgia and SC State matchups that has the sophomore ranked 135th in the country (56.4).

247Sports talked to former NFL lineman Blake Brockermeyer for a deeper look at what's going on with video analysis.

"It looks to me -- he throws a really good 10-or-15-yard out (route). He hits that throw almost on the money every time," Brockermeyer said. "Some of his short, uncontested throws he's able to reach back and follow through. In my opinion, he's not a natural passer. He doesn't look real comfortable. It's usually not getting pressure. When he throws the ball, the mechanics don't always seem like they're the same. He doesn't throw a great touch ball down the field. A fade or a deep ball. And his accuracy is not pinpoint accuracy that you need. You've got to be able to hit these crossers (cross-field routes), quick throws -- these guys that are moving, you've got to be able to hit them on their upfield shoulder.

"He usually throws it a little bit behind them or too far in front of them. It's not always right where you want it for that level of competition."

Brockermeyer urged some caution in judging too early though.

"He's only played a couple of games. You've got to give him the benefit of the doubt," said Brockermeyer. "He's hyped up. And honestly, last year against Notre Dame I thought he played pretty well, for the first time playing. There will be some growing pains, but hopefully, they can get it fixed."

Uiagalelei's start is a surprise to many after his pinch-hit starts midway through the 2020 campaign, where he averaged 391 passing yards with four touchdowns to no interceptions. He has 349 total passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions through 61 attempts this season.

"It's hard to say. It's very common in sports to have some success the first year playing, and then the second year, they call it the 'sophomore slump,'" said Brockermeyer. "I don't know him personally, but sometimes you can start thinking that you're better than you really are. That you don't have to put in the work. I doubt that's the case, but teams get a beat on you. There's more film on you. Sometimes your second year -- you see it in all levels of sports -- you don't play as well...He just doesn't seem as comfortable this year so far.

"He's really deliberate with his eyes on where the ball is going, as the Georgia guy pick-sixed him. When you're staring down receivers and not really releasing the ball really quick, good defenders, which they will see more of as the year goes on, are going to challenge him a lot more."

Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Georgia Tech for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start (ABC), against a Yellow Jackets defense that ranks 68th nationally in pass efficiency defense.