Former Clemson WR will play for Jeff Scott at USF

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver Ajou Ajou announced his commitment on Wednesday to USF via Twitter.

"You can't stop a beast who's starving for a better life. My mother worked to hard for me not to be great," he tweeted.

A trio of Tigers entered the portal and now headed to USF next season with running back Michel Dukes, Ray Thornton, and Ajou.

Ajou logged six catches for 73 yards over 236 snaps this season. He played only 49 snaps combined over the final five games, however.

The Canadian native logged two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in 113 snaps last season.

Ajou was a 3-star prospect out of Brooks, Alberta and played a season at Clearwater Academy in Florida as well.

