Former Clemson WR waived in final roster cuts

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson WR Cornell Powell was among the last roster cuts by the Kansas City Chiefs this week to settle their 53-man roster ahead of next week's season start. Powell will look to land somewhere else or make a practice squad now.

He was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the NFL draft in May. He received six targets in the preseason action with a catch in each game, totaling four receptions for 34 yards.

Powell came on strong as a senior, notching third-team All-ACC honors with career-bests in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (7), snaps (630) and starts (12).

Powell finished his Clemson career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts).

Chris Lammons makes the roster over Tim Ward. Daurice Fountain is in. Marcus Kemp is expected back.



Cornell Powell is the 1st rookie draft pick who, in 4 years with Brett Veach as GM, didn’t make the initial roster.



No major surprises on cutdown day from the Chiefs. https://t.co/KWWIjT43ol — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 31, 2021

Chiefs released WRs Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell. Didn't see Kemp's release coming. The 5 WRs they kept: Hill, Hardman, Robinson, Pringle, Fountain. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 31, 2021