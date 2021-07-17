Former Clemson WR still not at Argos camp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant is still not at Toronto Argonauts training camp.

Bryant has had passport issues and was placed on the suspended list on Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is still waiting for Bryant to get up to camp and become an impact player.

"We've had some contact with him," Dinwiddie told reporters Thursday via TSN. "We need to get him up here now if he's going to be up here and make an impact on our team.

"The ball is in his court. He's got to get his passport and get those things squared away. We'll see how that's going to play out."

Bryant signed with the Argos on Jan. 25 after being out of the NFL the last two seasons.

He had 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games across five seasons.

The Steelers drafted him in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson.