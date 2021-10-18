Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster.

Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).

He was promoted to the active roster at points in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season with 10 snaps over two games.

He played in six games with the Steelers in 2019 with five catches for 72 yards and also logged four receptions for 52 yards that same season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The former 5-star prospect was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Colts and suffered a torn ACL in his first training camp.

The Tampa-area native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts) in his Clemson career.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.



The team has also activated G Sua Opeta from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/ca5FQMHkfz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2021