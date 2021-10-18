Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team
by - Monday, October 18, 2021, 4:44 PM
Cain is back in the Keystone State (USA TODAY/Mark Rebilas).
Cain is back in the Keystone State (USA TODAY/Mark Rebilas).

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster.

Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).

He was promoted to the active roster at points in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season with 10 snaps over two games.

He played in six games with the Steelers in 2019 with five catches for 72 yards and also logged four receptions for 52 yards that same season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The former 5-star prospect was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Colts and suffered a torn ACL in his first training camp.

The Tampa-area native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts) in his Clemson career.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest