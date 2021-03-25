Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

TigerNet Staff by

A member of WRU has found a new spot. Adam Humphries was announced as signing with the Washington Football Team Thursday, for a one-year deal per multiple reports. Before getting released earlier this year, Humphries signed a four-year and $36 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 but was limited to 19 games over the last two seasons due to injury. An ankle injury toward the end of the 2019 campaign kept him to 12 games and he saw action in only seven games last year after a concussion suffered on Nov. 1 against Cincinnati. He caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns with the Titans.

Humphries worked his way on a pro roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a tryout as a rookie and played in 60 games over four seasons there with 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns.

Welcome to the DMV, @adamhumphries13 ?? — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 25, 2021