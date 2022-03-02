Former Clemson WR signs with Elks

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A 'WRU' member has another shot in the pro ranks.

CFL's Edmonton Elks announced this week that they have signed former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant.

The Toronto Argonauts owned Bryant's rights in 2021, but Bryant didn't play for them after having some passport issues and not reporting to training camp.

Bryant last played in the NFL with the Raiders in 2018 after multiple violations of the league's drug policy.

He had 145 catches for 2,183 yards and an impressive 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games across five seasons.

The Steelers drafted him in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

As a junior at Clemson, he had 42 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns.