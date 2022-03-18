Former Clemson WR signing deal worth up to $10 million with 49ers

Another member of 'WRU' landed a nice deal this offseason.

Ray-Ray McCloud is reportedly signing a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million with the San Francisco 49ers, per the NFL Network and ESPN.

McCloud was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 but bounced between there and Carolina before finding a niche with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a standout punt returner. He led the league with 367 punt return yards last season and his average per return rated sixth (9.66).

As a receiver, McCloud totaled career-bests in catches (39) and yards (277) in 2021 with 66 targets his way.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors from Pro Football Focus as a return specialist in 2020.

The Tampa-area native tallied 127 catches for 1,226 yards and four touchdowns as a Tiger, also returning a punt for a touchdown and amassing 485 yards on those.

