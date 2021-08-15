Former Clemson WR reportedly will not be extended by Chargers
A 'WRU' member might have a new NFL home in 2022.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers are not expected to extend a new contract ($) to receiver Mike Williams after the 2021 season.

Williams is currently playing on his fifth-year option worth $15.7 million before being eligible for free agency after the season.

The 26-year-old had 48 receptions for 756 yards (15.8 ypc) and five touchdowns last season.

In four NFL seasons, he has 151 catches for 2,516 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Look for Williams to have a huge season with teammate Justin Herbert throwing it up to him on many redzone opportunities.

If Williams puts up big numbers this season, he will be in line for a massive payday as teams will be lining up for him in free agency.

