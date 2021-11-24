Former Clemson WR placed on COVID list
McCloud is a solid player for the Steelers (Charles LeClaire - USA Today Sports)
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced recently that wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud III has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

If McCloud is vaccinated and asymptomatic, it's possible that he could be back as soon with two negative tests that are 24 hours apart.

The Steelers play the Bengals this Sunday.

McCloud has been an important piece for the Steelers, being the main kicker returner this season.

McCloud has 19 catches and 141 yards for the season but targeted 14 times in the last two games.

