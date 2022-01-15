Former Clemson WR announces transfer to ACC school
Ladson is staying in the ACC.
Ladson is staying in the ACC.

A former Clemson ‘WRU’ member became the latest Tiger to head closer to home and also stay in the ACC.

Junior wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. is headed back to Miami to play for new Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal.

His final campaign with the Tigers was injury-marred, seeing action in only five games with four catches for 19 yards.

Ladson entered 2021 having previously caught 27 passes for 409 yards with six touchdowns in 515 snaps over 25 games (four starts).

The former top-50 prospect was rated as high as the No. 5 receiver in the 2019 class.

