Former Clemson TE Jaelyn Lay announces his transfer school

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson tight end Jaelyn Lay announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to Alabama State.

In 2021 with the Tigers, he played 27 snaps in three games (SC State, Boston College, and UConn). He was behind on the tight end depth chart, with most of the snaps going to the trio of Davis Allen, Sage Ennis, and Jake Briningstool.

During his three years at Clemson, he caught two passes for 25 yards over 19 games.

Out of high school, he has a consensus four-star recruit by the recruiting services, including being ranked a top-five tight end by ESPN and Rivals.