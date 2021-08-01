Former Clemson standout wins silver medal at Olympics

CU Athletic Communications by

Former Clemson Track and Field standout Patricia Mamona is an Olympic medalist, claiming the Silver in the women's triple jump for her home nation of Portugal. Mamona competed at Clemson from 2007-2011 and was the 2010 and 2011 NCAA Champion in the same event. Her mark of 15.01 meters set the Portuguese national record.

In addition to her 13 All-ACC honors during her time at Clemson, Mamona was also the 2011 recipient of the Weaver-James-Corrigan postgraduate scholarship and an Academic All-American.

Mamona is the 3rd Olympic medal winner in an individual event from the Clemson track and field program, joining Brianna Rollins (Gold, 100h, 2016), Shawn Crawford (200m Gold, 2004 & 200m Silver, 2008) and Mark McKoy (Gold, 110h, 1992).

In other Olympic competition, Nagoya Goule (Jamaica) qualified for the final of the 800 meter as the number two qualifier. The 2015 NCAA Indoor 800 meter Champion will contend for her first Olympic medal on Tuesday.