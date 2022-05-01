Former Clemson standout signs free agent deal
by - 2022 May 1, Sun 08:30
Former Clemson standout linebacker James Skalski has signed with the Colts on a free agent deal, TigerNet has learned.

Skalski was a two-time All-ACC performer who registered 310 tackles including 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks during his standout career.

His 69 career games played tied for the Clemson and modern FBS record and he is the only player ever to play and win in five ACC Championship games.

He was also one of only 20 players in school history to earn at least three All-ACC Academic Team selections.

