Former Clemson standout gives back to hometown
by - Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:24 AM
Reader's first season with the Bengals was cut short after five games. (USA TODAY Sports/Tommy Gilligan)
Former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader was back in his hometown this weekend to give back to the community.

Reader returned to Greensboro for a 'Back 2 School' event to give out donated backpacks, food and autographed cards to an estimated 250 kids in his community.

"I love home," Reader told WXII (video of the event in link). "I love the people here. Everything Greensboro has done for me has been super important in my career, in my life... This is special to me."

Reader is working his way back from a quadriceps injury that cut short his first season in Cincinnati and he told WXII that he feels like he will be ready to go for the season.

He signed a four-year and $53 million contract in 2020.

Elite defender commits to Clemson
Clemson releases jersey numbers for 2021 freshman class
Clemson assistant finishes his first Ironman race
