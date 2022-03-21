Former Clemson safety signing deal worth up to $11 million
by - 2022 Mar 21, Mon 19:52
Jayron Kearse has played 89 games as a pro with 167 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three interceptions. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran / USATODAY)
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a new deal with former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse on Monday. The new contract is reportedly for two years and $10 million, with the ability for the veteran safety to earn as much as $11 million, according to DallasCowboys.com.

Kearse played 88% of the defensive snaps for Dallas last season, leading the team with 101 tackles, as well as 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and seven tackles for loss to go along with that.

Since a seventh-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, Kearse has played 89 games as a pro with 167 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Kearse played in 34 games as a Tiger and totaled 164 tackles (11.5 for loss) with seven interceptions.

