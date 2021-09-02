Former Clemson RB signs with new NFL team

Wayne Gallman is headed back home.

The Grayson High School (Ga.) product and former standout Clemson running back has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

He was among the final cuts for the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster late Tuesday after signing there in April. He rushed for 153 yards on 34 carries over three preseason games.

Gallman was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over four seasons, he appeared in 53 games (14 starts) with 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman played in 15 games (10 starts) and led his team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.

Gallman logged 42 games (37 starts) as a Tiger and finished his career with 676 carries for 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 65 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Falcons open hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. (FOX regional stations).

The Falcons have signed veteran RB Wayne Gallman and released RB Qadree Allison. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2021