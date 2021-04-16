Former Clemson RB signs with Cardinals
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 16, 2021, 9:25 AM
Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster has signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Feaster was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

During his high school career at Spartanburg (S.C.), he had an impressive 6,562 all-purpose yards and also participated in track, where he excelled as a four-year region champion.

