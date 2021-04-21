Former Clemson RB signs with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman Jr. to a one-year deal.

Gallman (6-0, 216) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career, he has appeared in 53 games (14 starts) and registered 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and led the team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.

A 26-year-old native of Loganville, GA, Gallman attended Clemson University where he appeared in 42 games (37 starts) and finished his career with 676 carries for 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 65 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns through the air.