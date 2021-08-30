BREAKING

Former Clemson RB named starter at Wisconsin
by - 2021 Aug 30, Mon 15:39
Mellusi looks for a strong start in a top-25 game Saturday.
Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi was named the starter on the opening depth chart at Wisconsin on Monday.

The former four-star prospect out of Naples, Florida announced he was transferring in April. He rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns over 71 carries in 169 career snaps as a Tiger (21 games).

No. 15 Wisconsin opens up hosting No. 19 Penn State on Saturday at noon (FOX).

Mellusi beat out former top-150 prospect Jalen Berger, a sophomore who rushed for 301 yards and two TDs last season.

Mellusi is a second Clemson transfer to the Big Ten to earn a starting job this month, joining Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson, who plays Friday at 9 p.m. against Michigan State (ESPN).

