Former Clemson RB named starter at Wisconsin

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi was named the starter on the opening depth chart at Wisconsin on Monday.

The former four-star prospect out of Naples, Florida announced he was transferring in April. He rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns over 71 carries in 169 career snaps as a Tiger (21 games).

No. 15 Wisconsin opens up hosting No. 19 Penn State on Saturday at noon (FOX).

Mellusi beat out former top-150 prospect Jalen Berger, a sophomore who rushed for 301 yards and two TDs last season.

Mellusi is a second Clemson transfer to the Big Ten to earn a starting job this month, joining Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson, who plays Friday at 9 p.m. against Michigan State (ESPN).

Expected nothing less’ @chez_mellusi

Turn me up this year SIX https://t.co/liYbDJguNv — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) August 30, 2021