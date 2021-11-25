Former Clemson RB announces transfer commitment

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon announced his next college destination on Thursday.

Dixon announced a commitment to West Virginia after visiting there recently.

"Thank you, Coach Swinney, for accepting me and giving me an opportunity to be a part of your program here at Clemson University," Dixon said via Instagram. "Thank you for all that you have instilled in me. I will never forget, and I appreciate you!

"Thank you, Coach Elliot, for all the knowledge and teaching that you gave to me and for taking a chance on me to be a part of your offense as a running back. I appreciate you!

"Thanks to all other Coaches, Athletic trainers, Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Clemson Athletics staff who have touched me, taught me, and assisted me. I appreciate all of you!

"To all my fellow teammates, keep grinding and doing what you all love. I will not forget the bond that we built as a family. I wish all of you the best in whatever you all do!

"These past 4-years have been life changing, from academics, athletic, and development. However, I have gained the knowledge, and I have developed the discipline to move forward and succeed.

"I made the decision to transfer to continue to move forward in my career and better my opportunities for my future. I have enjoyed my time with Clemson Tigers!

"However, I am thankful to announce that I will continue my college and athletic career at West Virginia University!"

He entered the transfer portal after three games this season, where he logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State this season.

Dixon entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.

His former Tiger teammate Michel Dukes committed to South Florida earlier this month.