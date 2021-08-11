Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday that the team has released former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Bryant played four seasons at Clemson throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri prior to the 2019 season where he would play 10 games and passed for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with another 242 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Sept. 8, 2018: Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence’s combined 351 total yards and 3 TDs, and some timely defensive plays helped Clemson escape a hostile environment in College Station with a 28-26 win over Texas A&M, the closest contest of the Tigers’ national title year. pic.twitter.com/s2xyIyzVZY — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) August 8, 2021